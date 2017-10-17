After her record-setting performances last week in the Bay Area, Dixie State senior forward Darian Murdock was named Pacific West Conference Player Women’s Soccer Player of the Week for the third time this season on Monday.

Murdock (5-foot-4; Herriman, Utah/Herriman HS), who was voted 2017 PacWest Preseason Player of the Year and earned player of the week honors this past Sept. 4 and Sept. 25, had her boot on six of DSU's seven total goals on the week, scoring five on her own and assisting on another. She tallied both goals in the Trailblazers' 2-1 win at Dominican, then went off for her school-record third hat trick of the year (and fourth of her career) in DSU's 5-0 win at Academy of Art.

In addition to her hat trick vs. AAU, Murdock also collected one assist and tallied her record sixth game-winning goal of the year, which eclipsed her previous mark of five set last season and padded her school career record total to 14 game-winners overall. She also became just the second player in the program's NCAA era to post four career hat tricks.

Murdock has 15 goals on the season overall, which ranks her tied for fourth in the nation and is the second-most in program history, one shy of tying the DSU single-season record of 16 set by Mikala Wilkes in 2007. In addition, Murdock is ranked third nationally in GWG and total points (34).

Murdock leads a potent Trailblazer offense that is ranked tied for 13th in the country in goals scored (38), fourth overall in assists (27, 3.86 apg) and points per match (9.83) and tied for 10th in scoring (3.17 gpg).

Dixie State (9-3-0, 5-2-0 PacWest) returns to Legend Solar Stadium for two matches this week, beginning with a date vs. Hawai’i Hilo on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 4:30 p.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.