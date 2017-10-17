SALT LAKE CITY — If Donovan Mitchell pans out like some people expect, an item that will hit the market on Tuesday might become a collector's item.

Mitchell's first in-action trading card will be released by Panini America, an official partner of the NBA. The card features Mitchell wearing his No. 45 white Jazz jersey during one of the team's preseason games at the renovated Vivint Arena.

Perceptive fans will even notice Jazz owner Gail Miller in the background of the photo.

The back of Mitchell's NBA Tip-Off card reads:

"Utah invited Mitchell to a workout prior to the 2017 draft. The team came away so impressed by the guard it made a deal with Denver to acquire him on draft day. He brings big-time scoring ability, a tenacious defensive mindset and versatility to a Jazz squad that's ready to feature him from Day One."

Mitchell, who turned 21 years old in September, was selected 13th overall by Denver in the 2017 NBA Draft after the lottery pick earned first-team All-ACC honors at Louisville his sophomore season.

Utah sent the Nuggets third-year power forward Trey Lyles and the No. 24 pick (Tyler Lydon) in exchange for Mitchell.

Like his card suggests, the athletic 6-foot-3 Mitchell has an enticing blend of offensive firepower and defensive grit that will help him find playing time as the Jazz try to replace the versatile contributions of departed All-Star wing Gordon Hayward.

Although Panini will likely produce different versions of rookie cards for Mitchell this season — and has already made an "Instant" card for him — this particular card will only be offered for 24 hours. It will be available in a base version (numbered to 50, 25, 10 and five) on a first-come basis.

The card will be priced starting at $9.99 per card. Bundles will also be available: 5 for $29.99, 10 for $49.99 and 25 for $99.99.

Mitchell will make his NBA debut — after impressing in summer league and preseason action — Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Nuggets.

The rookie is excited, no doubt.

