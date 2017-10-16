Multiple news outlets shared drone footage of the devastation in California this past week.
The New York Times shared this 18-second clip of a suburban area left damaged from the inferno.
Meanwhile, ABC News tweeted out video that’s a little closer to the ground, showing a destroyed neighborhood in a fog of smoke.
The Associated Press displayed the neighborhoods in its drone video, too.
USA Today’s 43-second clip displayed charred buildings and abandoned homes in Santa Rosa County.
“In one shot, a handful of black, barren tree trunks stand tall in a community of ashes. Melted cars appear in what might have been a driveway next to mangled metal that once was a community. Homes have been reduced to mangled metal,” according to USA Today.
The California wildfires continue to cause havoc across the Golden State. So far at least 40 people have been killed and 5,700 buildings destroyed by the fires, according to CNN.
Calmer winds over the weekend gave firefighters a momentary break. But California Gov. Jerry Brown said the fight is far from over.
"We are not out of the woods yet; there's still fires burning,” he said.