No. 8 BYU women’s volleyball hits the road this week, heading to Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount for a pair of matches.

Pepperdine

The Cougars face the Waves on Thursday at 8 p.m.MDT, at Firestone Fieldhouse. BYU won the meeting earlier this season in Provo in four sets. The Cougars hold a 23-8 advantage in the overall series history and have won the past 11-straight meetings.

Pepperdine is 12-9, 4-4 WCC so far this year. The Waves won in three sets against San Francisco last week before falling in five sets to Santa Clara.

Loyola Marymount

BYU competes against Loyola Marymount on Saturday at 1 p.m. MDT, at Gersten Pavilion. The Cougars have won the previous two meetings against the Lions in five sets. BYU holds a 13-1 advantage in the overall series history against Loyola Marymount.

The Lions are 12-7, 5-3 WCC this season, winning in five against the Broncos before sweeping the Dons last week.

Both matches this week will be streamed live on TheW.tv. Links to the video streams and live stats can be found on the BYU women’s volleyball schedule page.

