Sophomore libero Mary Lake has been named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Lake pushed BYU women’s volleyball to a pair of sweeps last week against Portland and Gonzaga to remain in sole possession of first place in conference play.

On the week, Lake contributed 40 digs, eight assists and a service ace. She averaged 6.67 digs per set — well above her already league-leading 4.45 digs per set coming into the week.

Lake’s back-row effort helped her team hit at a .382 average clip while holding the two opponents to a .112 average hitting percentage — both better than the season averages leading into the week (.260 hitting percentage and .171 opponent hitting percentage).

Her 21 digs against the Zags were the first time this season and just third time in her career collecting at least 20 digs in a sweep.

This is Lake’s first WCC weekly honor of the year and second of her career. This is the third WCC Player of the Week award for the Cougars as a team so far this season.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.