Hurricane Ophelia hits Ireland

Thousands of people in Ireland lost power this weekend as Hurricane Ophelia, once hovering near the Caribbean, struck Ireland, according to BBC.

Winds on the southern coast of the country hit close to 109 mph. Warnings have been issued for Northern Ireland and parts of both Wales and Scotland.

A BBC reporter called the storm the “most severe storm to hit Ireland in half a century.”

Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said more than 20,000 homes are without power thanks to the storm.

"There is a danger to life and property," according to a statement made by the Met Eireann, the Irish Meteorological Service.

Salt Lake bid for Olympics gets new push

Innsbruck, Austria, pulled its bid from the 2026 Winter Games, giving new hope to those who wish to see the games return to Salt Lake City, the Deseret News reported.

Innsbruck pulled its bid after voters rejected a referendum that would have supported the Winter Games.

"I think we all thought (Innsbruck) would be the leading candidate for 2026, but given the referendum, things are very much up in the air," said Fraser Bullock, the chief financial officer of the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, to the Deseret News.

Similarly, the Swiss have temporarily denied backing a bid for the Winter Games to be in Sion.

This "suggests that there are very few candidates, viable candidates for 2026, let alone 2030,” Bullock told the Deseret News.

Rudy Gobert, Jazz prepare to open NBA season

Rudy Gobert will enter the 2017-18 NBA season as “the unquestioned leader” of the Utah Jazz, who begin their season Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets, according to the Deseret News.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder praised Gobert this weekend.

“No one wants to win more than Rudy. We love his competitiveness. Rudy’s got a tremendous amount of confidence in himself,” he said.

Players also celebrated their leader ahead of the season.

“Rudy’s Rudy, he’s a competitor,” Rodney Hood said. “He plays hard, he’s our leader defensively and continues to get better. We’re going to follow his lead.”

Tyrannosaur fossils moved through Utah

As the Deseret News reported, the most complete remains of a tyrannosaur recently arrived in Utah at the Natural History Museum of Utah after being shipped by helicopter.

The remains were unearthed two years ago in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, the Deseret News reported.

The museum said Alan Titus discovered the remains, which are 80 percent complete with an age of 75 million years.

Most remains are closer to 20 or 30 percent complete, said expert Tylor Birthisel.

"To see the whole thing complete, everyone was jumping up and down in the quarry. There were a few expletives dropped. It was just a great day," he said.

