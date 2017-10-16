Much like Northern California, the country of Portugal has been engulfed in wildfires this past week.

Here’s what you need to know.

Casualties: At least 31 people are dead, BBC reported Monday. The wildfires have left more than 50 people injured, with local media saying “several people are still missing … including a 1-month-old baby,” BBC reported.

How many more?: Firefighters are still battling 145 separate fires, many of which are considered serious, BBC reported.

Conditions: With Hurricane Ophelia hitting Europe and bringing fierce winds, conditions have worsened, too.

Civil protection spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar called this past Sunday “the worst day of the year in terms of forest fires,” according to The Guardian.

State of emergency: Portugal declared a state of emergency for regions north of the Tajo River.

How did the fires start?: Jorge Gomes, Portugal’s secretary of state of internal administration, told The Guardian that the fires destroyed homes, factories and businesses and they “had been set deliberately.”

Fires in Spain: About 105 fires reportedly burned in the Galicia region in neighboring Spain. Four people have died, while thousands have been evacuated, ABC News reported.

Arsonists are likely the cause of the fires, said Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the head of the regional government of Galicia, on Sunday.

“All of Galicia is weeping this morning for our razed hills, but especially for the loss of human lives,” he said.

Previous fires: ABC News reported that wildfires blazed through Portugal in June, killing 64 people. An investigation found that authorities failed to evacuate people in time for the fires, which burned nearly 72,000 acres.

At the same time: Wildfires continue to burn across California. As CNN reported, the fires have left 40 people dead while burning 5,700 structures.

Firefighters made progress over the weekend after winds slowed down, but Gov. Jerry Brown said, "We are not out of the woods yet; there's still fires burning.”