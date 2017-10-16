SALT LAKE CITY — With the roster deadline approaching, the Utah Jazz made a tough choice to cut a fan favorite with local ties.

Forward Joel Bolomboy was waived by the team on Monday morning.

Utah's roster now stands at 17 players and must be trimmed down to 15 by Monday night.

The Jazz drafted the 6-foot-9, 235-pound Bolomboy late in the second round (52nd overall) in 2016 after a stellar career at Weber State. The bouncy athlete set a single-season school record with 415 total rebounds in 2015-16.

Bolomboy didn't see much playing time in the NBA, though. He only appeared in 12 games his rookie season, averaging 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 4.4 minutes per outing.

Bolomboy, a native of Ukraine who grew up in Texas, spent most of his first NBA season with the Jazz's G-League team, the SLC Stars, where he averaged 16.4 points, 13.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks.