An employee of a district attorney’s office in Texas was busted at work for allegedly stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas in a nine-year period, according to The Brownsville Herald.

The employee worked in the Cameron County District Attorney's Office's Juvenile Justice Department, which “does not serve fajitas,” the Herald reported.

According to the report, Gilberto Escamilla was fired from his job and arrested after authorities found “packets of fajitas in his refrigerator.”

The office made the discovery after Escamilla took a day off of work. A driver from a local food service called the office, asking where it could drop off 800 pounds of fajitas.

When the person who answered the phone said the office doesn’t serve fajitas, the driver said he’s been delivering the spicy meal to the office for nine years.

“The receiver of the call rushes off to the supervisor and conveys to her the discussion that had been had, and that breaks the case,” District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said. “When Mr. Escamilla reports to work the next day, he is confronted with the discussion and he admits he had been stealing fajitas for nine years.”

As the Associated Press reported, investigators found that Escamilla “would intercept county-funded food deliveries and deliver them to his own customers.”

The unconventional crime drew national attention, appearing on Fortune, The Daily Meal and Fox News, which called the crime “bizzare.”

“If it wasn’t so serious, you’d think it was a Saturday Night Live skit,” Saenz told the Herald. “But this is the real thing.”