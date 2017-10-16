Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports looked at the winners and losers from week 7 of the college football season and the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes earned a mention in the best of the rest section.

The focus on BYU was because of its mascot Cosmo and his dancing ability.

"Challenging BYU's mascot to a dance-off: Here's a warning now. Do not attempt a dance-off against BYU's cougar mascot," wrote Kercheval. "History says Cosmo has some moves that'll shake you to your core. Pray for Mississippi State's mascot, who was hung out to dry and stooged on national television for a segment intended to kill time in a blowout.

Here is the video of the dance-off.

As for the Utes, it was on Kyle Whittingham's call to go for two with Utah down 28-27 in the fourth quarter.

After breaking down what happened on the play, Kercheval wrote, "Hats off to Whittingham for having the stones to make that call. When you're a road dog, those are the decisions you need to make. The play itself wasn't bad, either. Receiver Darren Carrington was open in the back of the end zone. Williams has to keep his eyes downfield to make that throw."

BYU also made Mike Lopresti's NCAA.com article about the weekend in college football, but it was about their play on the field.

In his numbers to know after week 7, he mentioned the Cougars twice, and neither was for positive reasons.

The first was about the Cougars inability to find wins.

"BYU has had more than six losses in a season only twice in the past 46 years. The 2017 Cougars already stand at six defeats," wrote Lopresti.

The second was about the quarterback struggles this season.

"BYU, once known as a quarterback factory assembly line, has thrown 205 passes. Thirteen have been intercepted," Lopresti wrote.

Luckily for the Cougars, the schedule isn't as daunting the rest of the way starting this week when they travel to face an East Carolina Pirates team that is last in the nation in yards given up and points per game.

While things didn't go well on the field on Saturday for either the Cougars or the Utes, Jerry Palm still has both teams going to good bowl games and playing against quality opponents in his latest bowl predictions.

Even though the Cougars are 1-6 so far, Palm has them heading to the Foster Farms Bowl to play against Stanford.

As for the Utes, Palm has them making it to the Holiday Bowl to play the Michigan Wolverines.

Other links

And finally...

Hoops Hype ranked the top 10 rookies in the NBA based on the preseason and the top two players both have local ties.