Coming into Sunday night's contest, Real looked to win a match on the road to help drive it into the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Rapids had other plans. A fourth-minute goal from Joshua Gatt put Colorado up for good, winning 1-0. It was not like Real didn't try. It had 30 shots to Colorado's two. Real had seven shots on goal, Colorado had only one. The Claret and Cobalt had 11 corner kick chances, and the Rapids only had one. In the end, the Rapids made their goal count and Real did not, leaving it unsure if ity will make the playoffs or not.

Nick Rimando (5.5) — Rimando really did not have much to do on this evening, besides the one goal that got past him. It was a frustrating state of affairs when he didn't have to do much but stop that one goal. He will be thinking about that one all night.

Danilo Acosta (7) — Acosta did well to get up field to help with the RSL attack from the left side. His confidence was in play on this night.

Justen Glad (6) — Fearless in his centerback position, Glad was quick to get up field and send offensive threats out away from danger. He really has become the master of clearing balls from his team's goal.

David Horst (5.5) — Horst couldn't stay with Gatt at the start, and the first goal was deflating for the entire Real side. Horst put a header on frame off of a corner in the eighth minute to try to equalize, but he couldn't make the goal up.

Tony Beltran (6) — Over the last two matches, the injuries have started to pile up. Beltran was the latest victim, and he had to leave the match permanently at the 28-minute mark. Too bad, because Beltran was making things happen as he went up the right flank to help offensively.

Luke Mulholland (6.5) — Real needed solid midfield play from Mulholland and Kyle Beckerman, and it got it. Mulholland pushed the ball forward at will, helping ignite the shot fest on Sunday night.

Kyle Beckerman (7) — His header try in the 65th minute went up and over the crossbar. The six tries for Beckerman led the team, but Colorado really sank back into a defensive front, allowing shots outside the 18-yard box all match long.

Brooks Lennon (6) — Lennon replaced the injured Jefferson Savarino to start in this match, and used his creativeness to get his team the ball. Unfortunately, he was not a scoring threat over the two halves, with one ball sailing way into the stands.

Albert Rusnák (7.5) — The Slovakian continues to impress this season, as he was dangerous from inside and outside the box on Sunday. But with his team struggling to make goals of late, he needs to step up with only one match to go.

Joao Plata (6.5) — A goal was almost scored by Real in the first half when Plata got around Howard, but defensive player Marlon Hairston denied him. The Rapids did not make it easy on the Ecuadorian, as he was constantly bodied up.

Luis Silva (6) — Challenges from Silva were better after the team got scored on. Silva looked to win first and second balls during each duel. This helped give Real a load of chances. Just wish the team and Silva would have played like that from the get-go.

Substitutes:

Demar Phillips (6) — In the 28th minute, Phillips subbed in for the injured Beltran. Phillips, like Beltran, moved up the field well to help create chances. Also, he was stellar defensively on his side.

Sebastian Saucedo (6) — A spark happened for RSL when Saucedo substituted in for Danielo Acosta in the 78th minute. His two shots were assertive and proactive, but not even Saucedo could tickle the twine.

