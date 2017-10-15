COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Real Salt Lake's playoff chances are still alive.

But only just.

Colorado Rapids' Joshua Gatt's third-minute goal was enough to beat RSL 1-0 despite RSL outshooting Colorado 30-2 on Sunday night. The loss moves RSL to eighth place in the Western Conference, one point behind both FC Dallas and San Jose for the final playoff spot.

Next, in the final week of the MLS regular season, RSL will host Sporting Kansas City while FC Dallas will host LA Galaxy. San Jose, who drew with Vancouver on Sunday, hosts Minnesota United. RSL will have to win and get some help to qualify.