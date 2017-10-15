Westminster women's soccer earned a 3-1 road win against the Fort Lewis Skyhawks. The Griffins improve their record to 6-7-1 overall and 3-5-1 in conference play, while Fort Lewis is 4-7-1 overall and 4-5-0 in conference play.

The Skyhawks started the game quickly, putting the Griffin defense under pressure with an early shot, three offsides, and two more shots leading to a goal in the 16th minute. The goal woke the Griffins up, and they responded within five minutes to equalize off a free kick by Jayne Christensen and a goal by Emma Heyn.

"That was a great set piece from Jayne and a great finish from Emma," head coach Tony LeBlanc said. "It was an important goal because we didn't allow them to sit on a lead for too long."

The Griffins didn't allow Fort Lewis another chance in the half since the early goal to start the match.

The Griffins started the second half shooting four times in the first 10 minutes. Jacqueline Williams scored a header in the 55th minute from an Allie Millerberg cross. Libby Dearden scored a penalty kick in the 80th minute to put the game out of reach from the Sky Hawks. The Griffins took 12 shots in the second half and only allowed four shots and zero corner kicks.

"It was a great game and a great team effort," Leblanc said praising the effort of the team after. "Another complete performance for us that will help us build our young group moving forward."

Key players in the match were Dearden with three shots and one goal, Williams with two shots and one goal, Millerberg and Christensen each with an assist, Gabriella Sorensen with five shots and Aimee Kurfurst with four shots, three on target.

Women's soccer returns to Dumke field on Friday against New Mexico Highlands at 12:30 p.m., and then hosts CSU-Pueblo on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or the date of the game. Live video of the games will be broadcast on the RMAC Network, and play-by-play action will be available on live stats.

