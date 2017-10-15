Westminster men's soccer leaves South Dakota with a 2-1 victory over South Dakota School of Mines. The Hardrockers are 3-8-2 overall and 2-8-0 in RMAC action, while the Griffins improve their record to 4-9-1 overall and 2-7-1 in conference play, both conference wins coming against South Dakota.

No goals were scored in the first half of play, but there was still plenty of action as 11 shots were taken, nine for SD Mines and two for Westmisnter. The official called nine fouls and issued eight yellow cards, five to Westminster, and one red card, for a second yellow, to senior Matt Warne of Westmintser. The Griffins played with 10 men from the 40th minute on.

A penalty kick was awarded to South Dakota in the 51st minute of the second half. Justin Barkow converted the kick and put the Hardrockers in the lead, 1-0. The Griffins rebounded very quickly and earned a penalty kick on the other end only 41 seconds after giving up the lead. Alec Marshall scored from the spot to put the game on level terms. The teams combined for 15 shots in the half but only one save was required of Westminster goalkeeper Max Medley and two saves by South Dakota goalkeeper Kyle Daledovich. The half ended 1-1.

Westminster took control in overtime, not allowing a single shot or corner kick from the home side. Marshall Johnson scored the game-winning goal off of a cross from a Jonnathon Rodriquez corner kick, in the 106th minute.

"The boys grinded out a nice win," said head coach Josh Pittman. "It was a very tough place to play. Marshall Johnson played very well in the center of midfield and was deserving of the game-winner in the end."

Alec Marshall scored his first goal of the season for the Grifins. Marshall Johnson has scored both of his goals this season against the Hardrockers. Rodriquez tallied his second assist this season.

The men's soccer team returns to Dumke field, for its final home games of the season, on Friday against MSU Denver at 3 p.m. and Sunday against Colorado Christian at 2:30. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the gate the day of the game. Live video of the game will be broadcast on the RMAC Network. The game can also be followed on live stats.

