Utah State's golf team will conclude its fall schedule this week at the Cal State Northridge-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole tournament will be held at The Wood Ranch Golf Club in Simi Valley, California.

The tournament, which gets underway at 8:45 a.m. MT, on Monday, Oct. 16, will play at par-72 over the 6,849-yard layout. Teams will play two rounds Monday and the final round Tuesday.

Joining Utah State in the 12-team field will be Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State, Northern Colorado, University of the Redlands, Seattle, Southern Utah, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara, Weber State and the host Matadors.

Scheduled to compete for the Aggies are senior Braxton Miller (Boise, Idaho); sophomores Hayden Eckert (Buhl, Idaho), Andy Hess (Idaho Falls, Idaho) and Chase Lansford (Colleyville, Utah); and freshman Colton Cordingley (Rexburg, Idaho).

In its last competition, Utah State finished seventh out of 13 teams at the Notre Dame-hosted Fighting Irish Gridiron Classic with a 12-over 852 (285-285-282) as Miller tied for seventh individually with a 2-under 208 (69-71-68).

At last year’s Bill Cullum Invitational, Utah State finished fifth out of 15 teams at 4-under 860 (287-282-291) as Lansford tied for 43rd at 3-over 219 (76-72-71), Eckert tied for 53rd at 5-over 221 (75-71-75) and Miller tied for 58th at 6-over 222 (69-75-78).

At the 2015 Bill Cullum Invitational, Utah State finished eighth out of 16 teams with an 8-over 872 (277-297-298) as Miller finished tied for 43rd at 6-over 222 (71-78-73).

Through three tournaments this fall, Lansford and Miller lead the Aggies with a stroke average of 71.00, followed by Cordingley (73.33), redshirt freshman Brock Stanger (73.38), Hess (75.11) and Eckert (75.33). As a team, USU has placed in the top seven in each of its last two tournaments.

Live scoring of the Bill Cullum Invitational will be available on GolfStat, and daily results will be available on Utah State's athletic website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.