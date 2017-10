PORTLAND STATE (0-6): Lost to Northern Arizona, 42-20. Up next: Saturday at Idaho State (3-4).

LOUISIANA STATE (5-2): Beat Auburn, 27-23. Up next: Saturday at Ole Miss (3-3).

UTAH (4-2): Lost to USC, 28-27. Up next: Saturday vs. Arizona State (3-3).

WISCONSIN (6-0): Beat Purdue, 17-9. Up next: Saturday vs. Maryland (3-3).

UTAH STATE (3-4): Lost to Wyoming, 28-23. Up next: Saturday at UNLV (2-4).

BOISE STATE (4-2): Beat San Diego State, 31-14. Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming (4-2).

MISSISSIPPI STATE (4-2): Beat BYU, 35-10. Up next: Saturday vs. Kentucky (5-1).

EAST CAROLINA (1-6): Lost to Central Florida, 63-21. Up next: Saturday vs. BYU (1-6).

SAN JOSE STATE (1-7): Lost to Hawaii, 37-26. Up next: Bye.

FRESNO STATE (4-2): Beat New Mexico, 38-0. Up next: Saturday at San Diego State (6-1).

UNLV (2-4): Lost to Air Force, 34-30. Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State (3-4).

UMASS (0-6): Did not play. Up next: Saturday vs. Georgia Southern (0-5).

HAWAII (3-4): Beat San Jose State, 37-26. Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State (6-1).