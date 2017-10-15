PLEASANT GROVE — In this closing region game for both teams for this regular season Friday night, Lone Peak secured second place in Region 4 with a 34-24 over Pleasant Grove.

Lone Peak scored first on a 7-yard scramble by Masen Wake in the first period. From that point on, the WR Cody Collins/QB Brock Jones connection kicked in, scoring three passing TDs. Toss in an interception return for a fifth score, and the game went into the books as a 10-point win for the Knights.

For the night, Jones and Collins connected on TD passes of 45, 11 and 25 yards. Also, Thomas Bateman returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown.

For the Vikings, Easton Casper zipped 80 yards past several Lone Peak defenders on his way to paydirt for Pleasant Grove. Tai Kauwe also got into the game with a 60-yard gallop for another touchdown for PG. Casper also connected with Ronin Hill for a 65-yard passing touchdown. Jayson McHugh started the scoring for Pleasant Grove with a 23-yard field goal in the first.

In this year's playoff picture, Region 4 is lined up like this:

In the first round, Region 4 will play against Region 2. Bingham (9-0) hosts Cyprus (4-5); Lone Peak (7-2) welcomes Granger (2-7); American Fork (5-4) visits Hunter (4-5); and Pleasant Grove (2-7) travels to Kearns (8-1). All games will begin at 4 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Kent Allen lives in Pleasant Grove and reports on Pleasant Grove High School varsity sports for Deseret Connect.