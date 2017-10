Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017

TELEVISION

FIELD HOCKEY

Stanford at Cal, Pac-12, 2 p.m.

GOLF

KEB Hana Bank Championship, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.

SAS Championship, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

MLB

Cubs at Dodgers, TBS, 5:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Alabama 500, NBC, noon

FallNationals, Fox Sports 1, noon

NFL

Packers at Vikings, FOX, 11 a.m.

Patriots at Jets, CBS, 11 a.m.

Steelers at Chiefs, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Giants at Broncos, NBC, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Brighton vs. Everton, NBCSP, 6:30 a.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 a.m.

Southampton vs. Newcastle, NBCSP, 9 a.m.

Miami at Duke, AT&T SportsNet, 10 a.m.

Men: Oregon St. at Stanford, Pac-12, noon

Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United, Fox Sports 1, 3 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Rapids, KMYU, 5:30 p.m.

Sounders vs. FC Dallas, Fox Sports 1, 5:30 p.m.

Men: San Diego St. at UCLA, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Georgia Tech at Louisville, AT&T SportsNet, 1 p.m.

South Dakota at Denver, ALT, 1 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Stanford at USC, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

RADIO

MLB

Cubs at Dodgers, AM-700, 8 p.m. (JIP)

NFL

Packers at Vikings, AM-700, 11 a.m.

SOCCER

Real Salt Lake at Rapids, AM-700/AM-1600, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 16, 2017

TELEVISION

MLB

Astros at Yankees, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

NFL

Colts at Titans, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Leicester vs. West Brom, NBCSP, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

New Mexico at New Mexico St., ALT, 6 p.m.

RADIO

MLB

Astros at Yankees, AM-700, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Celtics at Cavaliers, TNT, 6 p.m.

Night with the Runnin’ Utes, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

Rockets at Warriors, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

Astros at Yankees, Fox Sports 1, 3 p.m.

Dodgers at Cubs, TBS, 7 p.m.

NHL

Lightning at Devils, NBCSP, 5:30 p.m.

Avalanche at Predators, ALT, 6 p.m.

Canadiens at Sharks, NBCSP, 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Maribor vs. Liverpool, AT&T SportsNet, 12:30 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Tottenham, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Night with the Runnin’ Utes, AM-700, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017

TELEVISION

GOLF

CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, GOLF, 8 p.m.

MLB

Astros at Yankees, Fox Sports 1, 3 p.m. (if necessary)

Dodgers at Cubs, TBS, 7 p.m.

NBA

76ers at Wizards, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Nuggets at Jazz, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Timberwolves at Spurs, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Blackhawks at Blues, NBCSP, 6 p.m.

Canadiens at Kings, NBCSP, 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Chelsea vs. Roma, AT&T SportsNet, 12:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Michigan at Michigan St., ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., Pac-12, 8 p.m.

RADIO

NBA

Nuggets at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017

TELEVISION

BOXING

Khan Clary vs. Rodriguez, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Rosado vs. Tapia, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Dalton (Ga.) vs. Harrison (Ga.), ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

La.-Lafayette at Arkansas St., ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Chiefs at Raiders, CBS/NFL, 6:30 p.m.

Spanish Fork at Orem, KJZZ, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Andalucia Valderrama Masters, GOLF, 4 a.m.

Andalucia Valderrama Masters, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.

CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, GOLF, 8 p.m.

MLB

Dodgers at Cubs, TBS, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

NBA

Knicks at Thunder, TNT, 6 p.m.

Clippers at Lakers, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Blues at Avalanche, ALT, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Everton vs. Lyon, Fox Sports 1, 1 p.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Men: Cal at Oregon St., Pac-12, 4 p.m.

USC at Washington, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

Women: U.S. vs. South Korea, Fox Sports 1, 6:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

Men: Stanford at Washington, Pac-12, 9 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Washington at Stanford, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

RADIO

SOCCER

Pepperdine at BYU, AM-960, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20, 2017

TELEVISION

EXTREME SPORTS

Bellator 185, SPIKE TV, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

WKU at Old Dominion, CBSSN, 4 p.m.

Marshall at MTSU, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, NBCSP, 5:30 p.m.

IMG Academy (Fla.) at East, KMYU, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at New Mexico, ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.

GOLF

Andalucia Valderrama Masters, GOLF, 4 a.m.

Andalucia Valderrama Masters, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.

Dominion Charity Classic, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, GOLF, 8 p.m.

HOCKEY

Lake Superior St. at Denver, ALT, 7 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying, NBCSP, 4 p.m.

MLB

Yankees at Astros, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

NBA

Cavaliers at Bucks, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Jazz at Timberwolves, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

Warriors at Pelicans, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

West Ham vs. Brighton, NBCSP, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

UCLA at Utah, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

USC at Colorado, Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

RADIO

NBA

Jazz at Timberwolves, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017

TELEVISION

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, Fox Sports 1, 10 a.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, FOX, 10 a.m.

Teams TBA, ABC, 10 a.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Teams TBA, ESPNEWS, 10 a.m.

Temple at Army, CBSSN, 10 a.m.

Tulsa at UConn, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Pitt at Duke, KMYU, 10:30 a.m.

Montana St. at Northern Colorado, AT&T SportsNet, 12:30 p.m.

Teams TBA, ABC, 1:30 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Teams TBA, Fox Sports 1, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama, CBS, 1:30 p.m.

UCF at Navy, CBSSN, 1:30 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA, Pac-12, 2 p.m.

SMU at Cincinnati, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Teams TBA, FOX, 2 p.m.

Utah St. at UNLV, AT&T SportsNet, 4 p.m.

BYU at ECU, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Eastern Washington at SUU, Eleven Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., ABC, 5:30 p.m.

USC at Notre Dame, NBC, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona at Cal, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

Teams TBA, FOX, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Boise St., ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Diego St., CBSSN, 8:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at N.C. A&T, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m. (delay)

Colorado at Washington St., ESPN, 8:45 p.m.

GOLF

Andalucia Valderrama Masters, GOLF, 6 a.m.

Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.

Old Dominion Charity Classic, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, GOLF, 8 p.m.

HOCKEY

Panthers at Capitals, NBCSP, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Denver, ALT, 7 p.m.

MLB

Cubs at Dodgers, TBS, 2 p.m. (if necessary)

Yankees at Astros, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

MOTORSPORTS

Kansas Lottery 300, NBC, 1 p.m. (Qualifying, NBCSP, 10 a.m.)

U.S. Grand Prix qualifying, NBCSP, 2 p.m.

NBA

Warriors at Grizzlies, NBATV, 6 p.m.

Thunder at Jazz, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Suns at Clippers, NBATV, 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Chelsea vs. Watford, NBCSP, 5:30 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Burnley, CNBC, 8 a.m.

Teams TBA, NBCSP, 8 a.m.

Southampton vs. West Brom, NBC, 10:30 a.m.

LMU at BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Utah St. at UNLV, AM-1280/FM-92.3, 4 p.m.

BYU at ECU, AM-1160/FM-102.7, 5 p.m.

Eastern Washington at SUU, AM-590, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, AM-1430, 7 p.m.

NBA

Thunder at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

LMU at BYU, AM-960, 7 p.m.

EARLY SUNDAY TELEVISION

BOXING

N’Dam vs. Murata, ESPN2, 5 a.m.