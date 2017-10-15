Dixie State’s women’s volleyball team saw a furious five-set rally come up just short as the Trailblazers dropped a 3-2 decision at Dominican University on Saturday night at the Conlan Center.

DSU (7-10, 5-4 PacWest) took the opening set by a 25-20 count, but the Penguins (5-12, 4-5 PacWest) quickly squared the match with a decisive 25-8 set-two win that featured 12-straight Dominican points to close the frame. DUC went up 2-1 in the match with a 25-23 win in set three, but the Trailblazers managed to force a decisive final set with a 25-16 set-four triumph. DSU used a 15-6 run to turn a 6-6 tie into a nine-point lead at 21-12 on its way to square the match at 2-2.

Dixie State fell into an early 7-2 hole to begin the fifth set, but the team rallied to outscore the Penguins, 8-2, to take a 10-9 lead. Dominican then countered with a 5-1 spurt to get to match point at 14-11, but again DSU clawed back by fighting off three match points to tie the frame at 14-14 on serve. However, the Penguins managed to score the final two points to post a 16-14 set win to clinch the match.

Brette Barney and Lauren Gammell each had 11 kills to the lead the Trailblazers, while Kayla Chapman and Shannon Sorensen collected nine kills apiece. DSU hit .179 as a team and finished with 54 total kills. DSU’s defense held DUC to a .207 hitting percentage and had five players finish in double figures in digs, led by Sid Brandon with a team-high 22.

Dixie State closes its four-match Bay Area road trip Monday with a date at Academy of Art in San Francisco beginning at 3 p.m. PT.

