LOS ANGELES — That wasn’t Joe Williams.

Or was it?

After losing their star running back to the NFL, and starter Armand Shyne to injury, the Utes didn’t have to look far. Zack Moss, who rushed for 382 yards in 2016, became the starter. For a few minutes in Saturday’s 28-27 loss to USC, Moss looked like Barry Sanders, rushing for 113 yards in the first half. He finished with 141 yards on 20 carries.

tdavenport_nfl: Utah RB Zack Moss runs hard. He hasn't gone down on firs… ABC College Footb… https://t.co/xX6rbPfXng pic.twitter.com/dLUUoWu6m2 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) October 15, 2017

Last season, Williams burst onto the scene with a 1,400-yard rushing season. This year, Moss has rushed 485 yards, most on the team. A good share of that came in one series that, well, knocked the socks off the Trojans.

With the teams tied 7-7 at the start of the second quarter, the Utes took over. Moss opened with a 31-yard run. Next play, more of Moss, this time for 15. He followed that with a 5-yard run.

Although Utah scored on a pass from Demari Simpkins to Troy Williams, Moss had accounted for 51 of the 55 yards gained on the drive.

Moss surpassed his season-high, which previously was 128 yards in the season-opener against North Dakota.