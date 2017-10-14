UVU soccer: DeWaal scores game winner to lead Utah Valley to 2-1 overtime win over UTRGV

Breanna DeWaal found the back of the net in the 97th minute to lead the Utah Valley University women's soccer team to a 2-1 overtime win on Senior Day over WAC foe UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday evening at Clyde Field.

With the win, Utah Valley (7-10, 3-1) has now won three straight. After dropping its WAC opener on the road at Kansas City, Utah Valley has had wins over Chicago State, New Mexico State and UTRGV (7-6-3, 2-1-1).

"UTRGV came out with a really good game plan and they made it very difficult for us to break them down," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "We generated more chances in the first half than the second half. We've been in overtime a number of times this season. I thought we came out hungry in OT to win the game. It was an awesome finish by Bre DeWaal. We felt like we put a lot of pressure on them. To capitalize and reap the reward is something we're very excited about."

The Wolverines were first to strike as Leesa Stowe sent a throw-in from the right side to Breanna McCarter who then one-touched it to Tori Smith toward the top of the box. Smith then fired a shot to the back of the net to give UVU a 1-0 advantage in the 17th minute.

UTRGV's Sarah Bonney scored the equalizer in the 83rd minute after receiving a lead pass from Diandra Aliaga inside the right side of the box. Bonney then found the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

DeWaal scored the game-winner in the 97th minute after Libby Weber sent a free kick into the box from 35 yards out. The ball was deflected by a UTRGV defender before DeWaal got a foot on it and sent it into the upper right 90 for the score.

The Wolverines outshot UTRGV, 19-7, on the day, including an 8-2 advantage on goal. UVU tallied 13 corner kicks to UTRGV's one. Weber and DeWaal led the Wolverines with a match-high four shots each. Weber led the team with three shots on goal.

Brooklyn Nielsen picked up her sixth win of the season in the box. The sophomore keeper recorded one save on two shots on goal that she faced.

Utah Valley continues play at home on Friday, Oct. 20, against Grand Canyon. The match will be the final home game of the season for the Wolverines. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay talks about his team's 2-1 overtime victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday evening at Clyde Field.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.