LOS ANGELES — The Utes fell just short of finally beating Southern Cal on the road as Troy Williams' run on a final-minute 2-point conversion attempt came up 2 yards short.

This is where Darren Carrington was WIDE open. pic.twitter.com/IB3JJtU0ki — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) October 15, 2017

Williams put Utah in position to upset the Trojans Saturday night in the Los Angeles Coliseum with a 1-yard run with 46 seconds left on the clock. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham went for the win by going for two instead of kicking the extra point. USC held on for the 28-27 victory. It's been 101 years since Utah has beaten the Trojans on the road.

The Utes took a 21-7 second-quarter lead on the playmaking ability of quarterback Troy Williams. First, he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Demari Simpkins on a trick play. The two reversed roles later in the quarter, this time Williams found Simpkins down the right sideline for a 32-yard strike.

Both teams used their running game to great effect. The Utes Zack Moss ran for 140 yards on 20 carries, bowling over USC players. The Trojans were led by Ronald Jones II, who gashed Utah's defense for 111 yards on 17 carries.

Utah took an early lead when Marquise Blair scooped up one of USC quarterback Sam Darnald's three fumbles and ran 18 yards for pay dirt.

Williams threw for 16 completions on 27 attempts for 262 yards with one interception. USC's Sam Darnold completed 27 of 50 passes for 358 yards.