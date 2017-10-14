Former BYU linebacker Harvey Langi, who's in his rookie season with the New England Patriots, and his wife were hospitalized after being involved in a car accident Friday night in Foxborough, Massachusetts, reports confirmed.
The Patriots released a statement Saturday afternoon, saying:
Doug Kyed, Patriots beat writer for NESN.com, first reported that the passenger in the vehicle was Langi's wife Cassidy.
Minutes after releasing the statement, New England ruled out Langi for the Patriots' game against the New York Jets on Sunday with a back injury.
The Foxborough Fire Department released pictures of a three-car accident on Twitter late Friday night.
Langi signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Patriots this offseason and has played in one game for the team this season.