Former BYU linebacker Harvey Langi, who's in his rookie season with the New England Patriots, and his wife were hospitalized after being involved in a car accident Friday night in Foxborough, Massachusetts, reports confirmed.

The Patriots released a statement Saturday afternoon, saying:

Statement from the New England #Patriots: pic.twitter.com/8bofNfZtSz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 14, 2017

Doug Kyed, Patriots beat writer for NESN.com, first reported that the passenger in the vehicle was Langi's wife Cassidy.

Source: Patriots LB Harvey Langi was involved in a car accident w/ wife last night. Injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 14, 2017

Minutes after releasing the statement, New England ruled out Langi for the Patriots' game against the New York Jets on Sunday with a back injury.

The Foxborough Fire Department released pictures of a three-car accident on Twitter late Friday night.

3 car MVA commercial @ Fisher st. shortly before 2130 hrs this evening, 5 total pt's transported, jaws used to free one occupant pic.twitter.com/aw86kC7JNm — FoxboroughFire2252 (@FoxboroughFire) October 14, 2017

Langi signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Patriots this offseason and has played in one game for the team this season.