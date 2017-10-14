Related Link

From cowbell to Cosmo's dance skills, here's the best of BYU vs. Mississippi State on Twitter:

Cowbell, cowbell and more cowbell

Well, what else do you expect when you play at Mississippi State?

More Cosmo

Cosmo's dance skills continue to get love:

The good and bad of Ula Tolutau

Band of Brothers

It gets better...

Too easy

No conference

Also, notice it was a Utah fan that tweeted this out ...

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.

Lafe Peavler Lafe Peavler has a masters of science degree from UAB works as a full-time educator and part-time sports writer.
Add a comment