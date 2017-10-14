From cowbell to Cosmo's dance skills, here's the best of BYU vs. Mississippi State on Twitter:

Cowbell, cowbell and more cowbell

Well, what else do you expect when you play at Mississippi State?

You probably know Mississippi State for cowbells, but have you seen the cowbell customized for BYU?#BYUFootball #BYUtvSports pic.twitter.com/xyFy8tXYER — BYUtv Sports (@byutvsports) October 14, 2017

Coming to tomorrow's game? Your row could receive a free cowbell from @yearofthebell!



The Official Cowbell of Mississippi State Athletics! pic.twitter.com/IGyKpFwB3D — MSU Football 🏈 (@HailStateFB) October 13, 2017

BYU vs Miss St



Too much cowbell pic.twitter.com/Dcyv9eGqwo — #GoCubsGo (@wheatie_87) October 14, 2017

I bet Miss State fans get tired of the cowbell report every non-conf game just like BYU fans tire of the missionary report every week — Brett Hein (@bhein3) October 14, 2017

BYU O-line coach Mike Empey took a cowbell to BYU's practice last Tuesday. “I wanted to slap it out of his hand,” said WR Neil Pau'u. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) October 14, 2017

More Cosmo

Cosmo's dance skills continue to get love:

The good and bad of Ula Tolutau

Detmer, write on the chalkboard 100 times: On 3rd & 1, I will run Tolutau. On 3rd & 1, I will run Tolutau. On 3rd & 1, I will run Tolutau. — None The Yser (@NoneTheYser) October 14, 2017

Another fumble by Ula. I really took Jamaal’s ball security for granted when he was here. Fun fact, Jamaal only had 2 fumbles in 726 carries — David Nixon (@D_Nixon) October 14, 2017

Band of Brothers

Brothers, Brayden El-Bakri and Bracken El-Bakri in the backfield together for the first time #BYUFOOTBALL — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 14, 2017

It's the El-Bakri show in the offensive backfield for #BYU. Brothers Brayden & Bracken saw time at RB/FB on that drive. — Jake Hatch (@JacobCHatch) October 14, 2017

It gets better...

I promise kiddo, you don't get it yet, but being a BYU fan is usually a lot more fun. pic.twitter.com/gylxldseLx — Randi (@ShamoSays) October 14, 2017

Too easy

BYU is out here playing flag football. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) October 14, 2017

Miss State’s best player, Easy Pickens, has dominated BYU today. — Aaron Taylor (@bluebloodartist) October 14, 2017

No conference

Also, notice it was a Utah fan that tweeted this out ...

Even Mississippi State fans think indie is a terrible idea pic.twitter.com/5KQtUcLznN — Blah 2.0 (@LightUpTheU) October 14, 2017

