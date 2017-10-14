STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State is having little trouble with BYU at Wade Davis Stadium, leading the Cougars 21-3 at halftime Saturday.

Mississippi State took the early lead in the first quarter after BYU's first drive stalled just past midfield. The Bulldogs went 89 yards on 10 plays, scoring on a Nick Fitzgerald 15-yard run with 5:15 left in the opening quarter.

HIGHLIGHT | Nick Fitzgerald caps off our longest scoring drive of the season with a 15-yd rushing TD#HailState https://t.co/RefR7nwB1R — MSU Football 🏈 (@HailStateFB) October 14, 2017

Fitzgerald rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns in the first half while completing 11 of 20 passes for 139 yards, one touchdown and one interception. BYU's Tanner Mangum has thrown for 10 of 13 passes for 98 yards.

Both teams had promising scoring opportunities thwarted by turnovers in the second quarter.

Cornerback Dayan Ghanwoloku made a big play for the Cougar defense, intercepting a tipped pass in the BYU end zone and returning it to the Bulldogs' 33. It was Ghanwoloku's first interception of the season and ended a 74-yard MSU drive.

BYU gave the ball back two plays later, though, as Ula Tolutau fumbled and the ball was recovered by Mississippi State's Marquiss Spencer at the Bulldogs' 26-yard line.

Mississippi State then capitalized on that BYU turnover, driving 74 yards in eight plays and scoring on a 9-yard pass from Fitzgerald to Donald Gray to make it a 14-0 Bulldogs lead.

BYU finally got on the board with a 38-yard field goal by Rhett Almond with 3:35 to play in the half on a drive extended by a 43-yard catch by Aleva Hifo on a third-and-2 play.

Fitzgerald struck again, though, for Mississippi State on the ensuing drive, leading the Bulldogs 75 yards for a touchdown, a Fitzgerald 14-yard run on third-and-6.

Mississippi State has a dominant edge in total offensive yards, with 302 to BYU's 121. The Bulldogs are balanced on offense, with 163 rushing yards and 139 passing yards. Mississippi State also has 20 first downs, to four for BYU.