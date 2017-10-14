STARKVILLE, Miss. — BYU proved no match for another SEC opponent, as Mississippi State rolled past the Cougars 35-10 at Wade Davis Stadium on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (4-2) dominated almost every statistic, rolling up 546 yards of total offense. Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald completed 19 of 30 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 103 yards and two more scores.

Mississippi State scored on five touchdown drives of 70 yards or more, including drives of 89, 74, 75, 75 and 70 yards. Aeris Williams led the Bulldogs with 114 rushing yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown as Mississippi State had a balanced offensive effort with 306 rushing yards and 240 through the air.

BYU (1-6), meanwhile, dropped its sixth straight game after falling behind 21-3 at halftime. The Cougars finished with 176 yards of total offense, including just 29 rushing yards.

One bright spot for the BYU defense was the play of cornerback Dayan Ghanwoloku, who picked off Fitzgerald twice deep in Cougar territory to prevent the score from becoming more lopsided.

After Ghanwoloku's third-quarter interception, BYU scored its only offensive touchdown, as Aleva Hifo caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Mangum. Hifo had four receptions for 75 yards for the Cougars.

BYU recovered a MSU fumble on the ensuing kickoff following Hifo's touchdown that cut the Bulldogs' lead to 28-10. But the Cougars couldn't capitalize on the fumble, and Mangum was intercepted at the goal line on fourth-and-12. Mississippi State then added its final touchdown, a 5-yard Williams run, to account for the final score.

BYU won the turnover battle 3-2, but Mississippi State had a 14-7 edge in points off turnovers.

BYU, which has dealt with a variety of injuries this year, also saw Fred Warner left in third quarter with an apparent injury, though he returned later in the game.

Mississippi State dominated time of possession with a 36:48-23:12 edge and ran 84 offensive plays to 46 for BYU.