BYU men’s tennis will host student-athletes from 18 teams in this year’s USTA/ITA Mountain Regionals, Oct. 18-21.

Senior John Pearce, junior Matthew Pearce, sophomores David Ball and Sam Tullis, along with freshmen Ben Gajardo, Sean Hill, Jeffrey Hsu and Jacob Tullis, will be representing the Cougars in the tournament.

“It is really exciting to be hosting regionals,” BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. “It is our first time hosting, and the finalists have the opportunity to represent our region in the USTA/ITA Fall National Championships.”

The tournament will feature a 128-player draw beginning Wednesday. Players from the 18 teams across the Mountain Region will participate in singles and doubles matches from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Saturday.

BYU, along with the University of Utah, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah Boise State, Idaho State, Idaho, UNLV, NAU, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Montana, Montana State, Air Force, Northern Colorado and Denver, compete in the region.

The qualifiers from this event earn an automatic berth to the 2017 ITA Fall National Intercollegiate Championships held at the JW Marriott and the Indian Well Tennis Garden in Palm Desert, California, on Nov. 1-5.

Last year, Tullis reached the Round of 16 in the double’s bracket.

The event is free and open to the public.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

EMAIL: gennyhickman@gmail.com