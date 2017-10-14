STARKVILLE, Miss. — BYU plays its second SEC opponent of the season Saturday morning when the Cougars face Mississippi State.

BYU (1-5) enters today's game (10 a.m. MT on SEC Network) searching for its first win since the season opener. The Bulldogs (3-2), meanwhile, are seeking to snap a two-game losing streak, with both losses coming against ranked opponents.

Last year, the Cougars and Mississippi State played a double-overtime thriller in Provo, with BYU emerging victorious. The two teams last played in Mississippi 16 years ago.

What will happen this time around?

Follow along with us as the Cougars play the Bulldogs.

