Friday was alumni night for Westminster volleyball (5-1, 2-7 RMAC) as it hosted South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. SD Mines (3-17, 1-9 RMAC) got its first win of the conference play, upsetting the Griffins in five sets, 3-2.

The Griffins got off to a very good start in the first set and cruised to a 25-15 win over the Miners. The remaining sets proved much closer and more difficult. The Miners didn't back down, got out to an early lead in the second set and held on to win 25-23. The two teams continued to trade blows as the Griffins won the third set, 25-21, and the Miners won the fourth set, 25-22. The Griffins were leading 14-10 and looked like they would win the set until a six-point run, led by Mikkella Reese and Anna Breidt, won the final set and the match for the Miners, 16-14.

"Kudos to them for sticking in there. Sometimes you run out of luck," head coach Al Givens said. "It's disappointing, but it's a game and we have to bounce back and play tomorrow."

Westminster finished with 65 kills and a .170 hitting percentage. The Griffins tallied 60 assists, 10 service aces, 77 digs and five total blocks. The visitors had a .193 hitting percentage, 58 kills and 55 assists. They also tallied five service aces, 17 total blocks and 85 digs.

Freshman Audrey Green got her second double-double of the season with 27 kills and 10 digs. Senior Amara Spere contributed 15 kills and a .297 hitting percentage. Freshman Taylor Harvey tallied 12 kills and a .235 hitting percentage. Senior Taylor Gustafson provided 51 assists, and senior Megan Gallegos recorded 25 digs.

The Griffins return to the Behnken Field House on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m., against Black Hills State (7-11, 4-5 RMAC). Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door before the match. Live video will be broadcast on the RMAC Network, and it will be available on live stats.

ABOUT WESTMINSTER:

Westminster is a private, independent, and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City, Utah. The intercollegiate athletics program is a provisional member of NCAA II and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).