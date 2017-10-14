Westminster women's soccer (5-7-1, 2-5-1 RMAC) began its weekend road trip with a 1-1 draw at Adam's State University (2-6-3, 1-5-2 RMAC).

"It's unfortunate to not come away with a win. We had plenty of chances. We gave up a soft goal. I'm proud of the girls for bouncing back and scoring," said head coach Tony LeBlanc.

The first half ended 0-0, as neither team proved to be very threatening. Each team produced only one shot on target and zero corner kicks in the half.

The offensive efforts increased in the second half. Both teams nearly doubled their efforts. There were eight corner kicks in the second half. Adams State was first to score in the half off one of their four corner kicks in the 55th minute. Westminster placed five shots on target and scored one in the 73rd minute by freshman Aimee Kurfurst. Regulation time ended, 1-1.

Westminster had four more chances during the two overtime periods, but the Adams State keeper blocked three of them to keep the Griffins from scoring. Twenty minutes of overtime ended in the 1-1 draw.

The Griffins outshot the Grizzlies, 18 to 11, with nine of those shots on target. Kurfurst shot six times, five on target, and scored her first goal of the season. Senior Abigail Black contributed three shots, one on target, and sophomore Emma Heyn shot twice, placing one on target as well.

The team travels to Durango, Colorado, and will play Fort Lewis on Sunday at 1 p.m. Live video will be broadcast on the RMAC Network. The game can also be followed through live stats.

ABOUT WESTMINSTER:

Westminster is a private, independent, and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City, Utah. The intercollegiate athletics program is a provisional member of NCAA II and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).