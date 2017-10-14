Scoreboard and stats

1A NORTH

LAYTON CHRISTIAN 41, RICH 13: Dustin Moffo rushed for three touchdowns and Jaice Holt threw for two scores, both to Isaac Kelly, as Layton Christian defeated Rich on the road.

1A SOUTH

PAROWAN 12, KANAB 10: Parowan used a 55-yard pick-six to take the lead in the third quarter. They wouldn’t look back as they held Kanab to zero points in the second half after falling behind by double digits in the first.

MILFORD 55, MONTICELLO 35: Bryson Barnes threw three touchdowns and rushed for two more as Milford defeated Monticello. Milford scored 34 points in the first half and 21 in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.

2A NORTH

MILLARD 47, GUNNISON 21: Watch the video replay

DELTA 38, AMERICAN LEADERSHIP 31: Delta prevailed over American Leadership, scoring 28 points in the second half en route to victory.

SOUTH SUMMIT 53, NORTH SUMMIT 7: South Summit came out of the gates on fire, scoring 47 points in the first half to defeat North Summit. Kael Atkinson led the way on offense, scoring two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Watch the video replay

2A SOUTH

SOUTH SEVIER 51, NORTH SEVIER 20: South Sevier outscored North Sevier 37-8 in the second half to run away with a victory. Carter Anderson and Tyson Chisholm each had two rushing touchdowns.

GRAND 42, SAN JUAN 19: Grand got it done on the ground, punching it into the end zone five times. Dakota Johnson led the Red Devils with three touchdowns while Brayden Troutt and Trent Elmore had one each.

BEAVER 12, ENTERPRISE 8: Two runs from Porter Hollingshead proved to be the difference as Beaver scored 12 points in the third quarter to best Enterprise. Watch the video replay

3A NORTH

JUDGE MEMORIAL 21, CARBON 18: Judge Memorial, led by two touchdowns by Kayden Milburn, defeated Carbon in a close game.

MORGAN 51, UNION 22: The Trojans rallied for a 25-point fourth quarter to seal the deal in the victory over Union. Jacob Stephens rushed for three touchdowns and threw for three more to lead Morgan to the win.

GRANTSVILLE 21, EMERY 13: The Grantsville offense started off slow, scoring no points in the first half, but scored 21 in the second half to defeat Emery. Coy Johnson, Justin Richardson, and Parker Thomas all scored rushing touchdowns in the win.

3A SOUTH

SUMMIT ACADEMY 51, JUAN DIEGO 49: Summit Academy was able to pick up the shootout victory in a crucial game over Juan Diego. The Soaring Eagle made a late push but it wasn’t quite enough. Hayden Reynolds threw five touchdowns and picked up another with his feet to lead the Bears. Full story

JUAB 33, NORTH SANPETE 7: The Wasps swarmed on defense, holding North Sanpete to just seven points. On offense, Tucker Memmott rushed for two touchdowns to lead Juab. Watch the video replay

RICHFIELD 30, MANTI 10: Watch the video replay

REGION 1

FREMONT 35, CLEARFIELD 7: Jay Scott rushed for two touchdowns and Cade Hadley rushed for a score and caught a touchdown pass from Dawson Sanford in Fremont’s victory.

WEBER 56, LAYTON 7: Weber started out hot, jumping out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and never looking back en route to the convincing win over Layton. Austin Bartholomew threw for six touchdowns to lead the Warriors, connecting with Hudson Schenck for three scores and Brandt Opheikens for another two in the Region 1 showdown.

SYRACUSE 35, DAVIS 0: Syracuse completed all of its scoring in the first half, shutting down Davis and securing the Region 1 win. Ty Metcalfe passed for four touchdowns and 245 yards in the victory, finding Cole Thompson for three scores.

REGION 2

KEARNS 49, GRANGER 6: Isaac Matua threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one more as Kearns turned in a convincing victory over Granger. The Cougars outscored the Lancers 35-6 in the first half.

HUNTER 56, HILLCREST 7: Hunter secured a home playoff game with a win as five different players found the end zone. With the loss, Hillcrest was eliminated from playoff contention.

REGION 3

TAYLORSVILLE 59, COPPER HILLS 20: Taylorsville outscored the Grizzlies 47-14 in the first half, and then cruised to the easy region victory at home. Dane Leituala was great for the Warriors, passing for five touchdowns and rushing for three more. Caleb Schulte and Ma’a Hall each received two TD passes from Leituala in the win.

EAST 31, WEST JORDAN 0: The Leopard defense completely shut down the West Jordan offense to secure the Region 3 victory at home. Charlie Vincent and Sione Molisi each ran for two touchdowns for East in the win.

HERRIMAN 21, RIVERTON 9: A balanced scoring attack by Herriman — Blake Freeland and McCall Morris scored rushing touchdowns, while Freeland connected with Ben Fife on a passing TD — put the Mustangs over Riverton. Full recap | Watch the video replay

REGION 4

BINGHAM 48, AMERICAN FORK 21: Bingham quarterback Ryan Wood tossed two touchdowns while Amoni Kaili and Braedon Wissler each rushed for two scores in the Miners’ win. Full recap | Watch the video replay

LONE PEAK 34, PLEASANT GROVE 24: The Knights edged out rivals Pleasant Grove in a crucial Region 4 battle. Thomas Bateman returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter to help Lone Peak take control of this game. The Vikings constantly pushed to get back in this game with multiple second half touchdowns, but weren’t able to pull it out.

REGION 5

VIEWMONT 14, BOUNTIFUL 7: Cameron Brown hit paydirt from one yard two times to push Viewmont over Bountiful. Full story

WOODS CROSS 37, BOX ELDER 21: Woods Cross outscored Box Elder 17-7 in the first half, paving the way for a win. Carston Naegle threw for two touchdown passes and ran for one more in the Wildcats’ victory.

REGION 6

LEHI 49, MURRAY 7: Lehi’s Cammon Cooper threw five touchdown passes — three to Kade Moore, one to Carsen Manookin, and one to Dallin Holker — as Lehi rolled over Murray.

HIGHLAND 56, WEST 28: Cole Peterson, Trayton Keyes, and Travis Boyce each rushed for two touchdowns in the Highland victory over West. Peterson also threw for two more scores in the win.

SKYLINE 45, OLYMPUS 39: Skyline quarterback Tommy McGrath threw six touchdown passes — connecting with Taylor Larsen three times, Yioti Karahalios two times, and Briggs Binford one time — as the Eagle defense withstood a rally attempt by Olympus in the fourth quarter to win The Rock. Full story

REGION 12

MOUNTAIN CREST 41, GREEN CANYON 13: Five Mustangs — Beau Robinson, Brady Hall, Jace Dart, Joshua Powell, and Nick Nethercott —scored on the ground as Mountain Crest ran away with the victory.

BEAR RIVER 47, LOGAN 0: The Bears wasted no time, jumping out to a 34-0 lead at the half and taking the Region 12 victory at home. Bradey Brown found Kelton Summers and Jacob Olsen each for a TD while also rushing for a score of his own.

SKY VIEW 42, RIDGELINE 0: Sky View blanked Richfield, putting up 35 points on the Wildcats before halftime. Tanner Stokes led the offense with two touchdowns.

NONREGION

CYPRUS 24, WESTLAKE 23: Will Tuitupo nailed a game-winning 36-yard field goal to give Cyprus the victory over Westlake. For the Pirates, Parker Meldrum threw two touchdown passes, one to Josh Amasio and one to Damien Bridwell.