Kate Cusick and Anastasia Abramyan fought hard on the third day of the ITA Regionals but were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the ITA Regionals on Friday night.

The only BYU doubles team that remained, Abramyan and Cusick built on their second-round win from Thursday to defeat the University of Denver in round 16, 8-5, advancing to take on in-state rival Utah. Abramyan and Cusick hung tight throughout the match before falling 8-5, being eliminated from the competition.

Abramyan and Cusick also competed in singles play on the third day of ITA Regionals. Abramyan started out strong winning her first set against Idaho’s Marianna Petrei, but she unfortunately was defeated later in the quarterfinals, 7-6, 3-6, 3-6. Cusick lost her first set in the round of 16 against Claudia Herrero of the University of Nevada, 6-2. Cusick came back to win the second set, 6-2, but ultimately came up short in the final set, 6-2.

The Cougars now have three weeks off before traveling to the two-day Jack Kramer Invitational in Rolling Hills Estates, California on Nov. 3-4.