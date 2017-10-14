Utah State women's tennis wrapped up its run at the ITA Regionals in Salt Lake City on Friday.

In singles, freshman Sasha Pisareva lost her first set, 6-1, to UNLV's En-Pei Huang in the round of 16. However, she battled back and tied the match with a 6-4 victory in the second set. With the match all square, Huang came back in the third with a 6-3 win, ending Pisareva’s run in the tournament.

Aggie netters competed in extra singles and doubles matches during the day, with results yet to be posted.

"We had some good moments today and showed signs of executing at a very high level," head coach Sean McInerney said. "We are having trouble maintaining that level consistently, but we will get better."

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.