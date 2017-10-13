6A State Tournament

First round (Oct. 27-28)

Upper bracket

Granger (2-7) at Lone Peak (7-2)

Riverton (3-6) at Weber (8-1)

Northridge (5-3) at East (8-1)

American Fork (5-4) at Hunter (4-5)

Lower bracket

West Jordan (6-3) at Syracuse (6-3)

Cyprus (4-5) at Bingham (9-0)

Pleasant Grove (2-7) at Kearns (8-1)

Fremont (6-3) at Herriman (4-5)

Note: There was a three-way tie for second place in Region 1, and after coin flip Syracuse is No. 2 seed, Fremont No. 3 and Northridge No. 4.

5A State Tournament

First round (Oct. 27-28)

Upper bracket

Region 8 No. 3 at Region 6 No. 2

Region 5 No. 4 at Corner Canyon (8-0)

Region 7 No. 4 at Viewmont (7-2)

Region 6 No. 3 at Region 8 No. 2

Lower bracket

Region 7 No. 3 at Region 5 No. 2

Olympus (4-5) at Region 8 No. 1

Provo (5-4) at Region 6 No. 1

Region 5 No. 3 at Region 7 No. 2

Note: Woods Cross, Bountiful and Roy tied for second in Region 5, but the tiebreaker hasn’t been determined yet. Region 6 still has one more game remaining next week between Lehi-Highland and it effects the top three seeds. Region 7 and Region 8 still have one more game remaining next week.

4A State Tournament

First round (Oct. 27-28)

Upper bracket

Region 10 No. 3 at Mountain Crest (8-1)

Park City (4-5) at Dixie (8-1)

Region 9 No. 4 at Stansbury (6-3)

Ridgeline (5-4) at Region 10 No. 2

Lower bracket

Tooele (5-4) at Region 9 No. 2

Region 10 No. 4 at Sky View (9-0)

Bear River (5-4) at Region 10 No. 1

Region 9 No. 3 at Bonneville (4-5)

Note: Region 9 and 10 conclude league play next week. Park City and Ogden tied for fourth in Region 11, but Park City won tiebreaker because of head-to-head result.

3A State Tournament

Thursday’s first round

Emery (1-8) at Richfield (5-4)

North Sanpete (0-9) at Union (5-4)

Manti (3-6) at Judge Memorial (4-5)

Carbon (0-9) at South No. 3

Note: Morgan, Grantsville have first-round byes. The other two first-round byes haven’t been determined as Summit Academy, Juan Diego and Juab all tied for first in the 3A South region, but that tiebreaker hasn’t been determined yet.

2A State Tournament

Thursday’s first round

North Summit (2-7) at San Juan (3-6)

South Sevier (3-6) at Millard (6-3)

Enterprise (2-6) at American Leadership (3-6)

Gunnison (0-9) at North Sevier (5-4)

Note: South Summit, Delta, Beaver and Grand have first-round byes.