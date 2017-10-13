Dixie State’s women’s volleyball team put together a dominant offensive and defensive performance Friday night as the Trailblazers rolled to a 3-0 sweep of Holy Names in Dominican University’s Conlan Center. The match was moved from Oakland to the DUC campus after HNU closed its campus due to poor air quality as a result of the wildfires in the Bay Area.

The Trailblazers (7-9, 5-3 PacWest) trailed by only five total points the entire match, including a 4-0 deficit at the start of the second set after DSU claimed a 25-13 win in the opening frame. Dixie State quickly erased the Holy Names lead (0-18, 0-9 PacWest) with a 14-1 run as the Trailblazers outscored the Hawks, 25-5, to close out the stanza en route to a 25-9 set win and a 2-0 match lead. DSU then led wire-to-wire in the decisive third set, winning by a 25-16 count.

Dixie State hit .289 as a team and finished with 34 total kills. Sophomore Lauren Gammell led the way with a game-high 12 kills to go with four block assists and two digs. DSU also collected a season-high 13 service aces, including a career high from junior Kayla Chapman and three more from freshman Jordyn Nelson. The 13 aces were the fifth-most in a single match in the program’s NCAA era and the second-most recorded in a three-set match overall.

The Trailblazer defense also got into the act as the unit held the Hawks to DSU opponent season lows of 18 kills and an -.023 hitting percentage. DSU finished with eight total team blocks and 41 digs, including a game-high 12 from junior libero Sid Brandon.

Dixie State returns to the Conlan Center for a match against Dominican University on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.