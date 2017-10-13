Joanna Gaines from HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” says it all started as a dream.
She was dropping her kids off at school and passed a tiny building next to two large silos. According to an Instagram post Friday, she had driven past the location for years and never paid attention to it.
“I felt a nudge in my spirit to turn around. I was in a hurry and wanted to just ignore it but something kept telling me to turn around. So I did,” Gaines wrote in theInstagram post Friday. “I drove by it and this time I stopped and got out. In that moment I felt like God put a dream and vision in my heart for this place. I saw people coming from all over with their friends and family and their focus was on enjoying the now and embracing the gift of being together. I'm thankful to Chip for getting behind this 'God-sized' dream as he would call it, and making it happen.”
The building is now home to Magnolia Market at the Silos, “a family friendly place to shop, eat, and play,” in Waco, Texas. But initially, acquiring the 2.5 acre property took a leap of faith, Gaines wrote on her website.
“My walk with God when I was little and all the way up into like my 20s was always: If you play by the rules, you’ll be blessed,” she said. “But then I met Chip and I feel like now it’s: When you take a step out in faith, when it makes absolutely no sense, I think that’s where the greater reward is. There’s no telling where that will take you.”
Gaines also expressed her gratitude to God for bringing the market to fruition.
Chip and Joanna Gaines will be complete their fifth and final season of “Fixer Upper” this year. The hit television show, while famous for its house makeovers, also captures the couple’s emphasis on faith and family.