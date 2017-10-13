Former BYU guard Tyler Haws is reportedly returning to the United States for the next era of his pro basketball career.

Haws signed with the Delaware 87ers of NBA G League as a tryout player, according to Chris Reichert, who manages 2 Ways & 10 Days, a G League-exclusive sports site.

BYU alum Tyler Haws has signed a G League contract and will play for the Delaware 87ers as a tryout player, per a source — Chris Reichert (@Chris_Reichert) October 14, 2017

Most recently, Haws was playing for Grissin Bon Reggio Emilia, a Serie A team in Italy, the Deseret News' Jay Yeomans reported.

Haws has spent his professional career overseas since wrapping up his college career in the 2014-15 season. He briefly played for the Cleveland Cavaliers summer league team after going undrafted following his senior year at BYU.

Haws, a Utah native, is not currently listed on the 87ers' roster. Delaware is an NBA G League affiliate for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 87ers open the 2017-18 season on Nov. 3 at the Maine Red Claws.