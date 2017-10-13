Jeffrey D. Allred,
Brigham Young Cougars guard Tyler Haws (3) shoots during practice for their upcoming NCAA Tournament game against the Mississippi Rebels in Dayton, Ohio Monday, March 16, 2015.

Former BYU guard Tyler Haws is reportedly returning to the United States for the next era of his pro basketball career.

Haws signed with the Delaware 87ers of NBA G League as a tryout player, according to Chris Reichert, who manages 2 Ways & 10 Days, a G League-exclusive sports site.

Most recently, Haws was playing for Grissin Bon Reggio Emilia, a Serie A team in Italy, the Deseret News' Jay Yeomans reported.

Haws has spent his professional career overseas since wrapping up his college career in the 2014-15 season. He briefly played for the Cleveland Cavaliers summer league team after going undrafted following his senior year at BYU.

Haws, a Utah native, is not currently listed on the 87ers' roster. Delaware is an NBA G League affiliate for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 87ers open the 2017-18 season on Nov. 3 at the Maine Red Claws.

