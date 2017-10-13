A busy second half lifted Utah State soccer to a 3-1 win at Wyoming on Friday, as the Aggies scored all three goals in 35 minutes.

After falling behind early, Utah State made up the scoring ground behind a pair of goals from senior forward Bailee Hammond. Her two second-half goals lifted the Aggies to a 2-1 lead, while freshman midfielder Ashley Cardozo added the final insurance goal in the last minutes of the match.

Senior forward Wesley Hamblin assisted Hammond on both goals Friday, becoming the all-time assist leader in Utah State history. She now has 19 assists in her career, passing the record of 18 set by Jessica Brooksby in the 2017 season. Hamblin has tallied six assists this season, which ties for fourth on the single-season record list.

Friday marked the first multi-goal match in conference play for the Aggies, their first in seven outings. The three goals match the season-high scoring set in the team's last multi-goal contest at Oakland on Sept. 17.

With the win, Utah State improves to 7-5-3 on the year with a 2-3-2 Mountain West ledger. Wyoming falls to 7-6-2 overall and 3-3-1 in league play, suffering its first home loss of the season.

Wyoming was first on the board Friday, striking early in the 13th minute. A pass flicked past the Utah State defense, playing through a line of Wyoming players. One final touch from Michaela Stark found the lower right corner of the net, giving the Cowgirls the early lead.

The Aggies maintained most of the possession through the first half but were never able to capitalize on the chances they created. Utah State took four corner kicks and fired off eight shots through the first 45 minutes but went into the halftime break with the deficit.

USU's offense dominated the second half, which made up for the Cowgirls' early lead. The first Hamblin to Hammond combination came in the 54th minute of the match. As Hamblin earned and took a free kick, she passed the ball to Hammond who lobbed it up and over the Wyoming goalkeeper to tie the score.

The teams battled on through the next 30 minutes, looking to avoid needing to play overtime. In the 82nd minute, Hamblin found Hammond once again, this time with the go-ahead goal. As Hamblin dribbled the ball down field, she crossed to Hammond from the top corner of the 6-yard box, where Hammond had an easy punch into the net.

With just more than four minutes remaining, Wyoming looked to even things up again when a foul was called on USU goalkeeper Sara Cobb, giving the Cowgirls an opportunity for a penalty kick. Luckily, that attempt went just up and right of the net, keeping the Aggies in the lead.

Utah State wasn't done though, as the Aggies landed a third goal in the 88th minute. Sophomore forward Alecia Robinson launched a high cross from right near the sideline, where Cardozo was able to get a head on it and score her seventh goal of the season.

On the day, Utah State outshot Wyoming, 16-10, including a 10-7 on-goal advantage. Cobb finished the match with six saves.

Utah State continues its road trip this weekend as it plays at Colorado State on Sunday, Oct. 15. The Aggies and Rams will meet at 1 p.m.

Megan McCuistion is an Assistant Media Relations Coordinator at Utah State.