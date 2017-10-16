A lighthearted look at news of the day

We interrupt the steady stream of entertainment featuring sex, violence and profanity on television and at the movies to give you this shocking news: A famous Hollywood producer has been accused of sexually harassing women.

---

In other shocking news, some NFL players were injured on the field last week.

---

Sure, it took a while for Hollywood to get angry and outraged over Harvey Weinstein's alleged behavior. But some TV shows were making jokes about it years ago and, after all, it's not like he was a political conservative or religious or anything like that.

---

Hollywood is reportedly working on a new industry code of ethics. Sexual harassment and explicit behavior will not be tolerated unless it is written into the script.

---

The Trump administration has announced it is suspending visas from Turkey. Millions of Americans suddenly started worrying they won't have anything to eat on Thanksgiving.

---

Americans are rallying behind President Trump now that he's finally taking on his political enemies — Republicans in Congress.

---

Republican Sen. Bob Corker called the White House an "adult day care center." The president responded by explaining Corker should be made fun of because he's short. Apparently, it's not easy to tell tall tales about Corker.

---

As Harry Truman once said about the White House, "The buck stops here." Given the need for party unity to enact a conservative agenda, it's also, apparently, where health care reform and tax reform stop, too.

---

Really, though, you can't blame the president for wanting to take on Republicans. There isn't much sense in attacking Democrats, who are doing a good enough job of that on their own.

---

A leading House Democrat said the party's entire leadership team in the House should step down. She stopped short of insulting anyone's height or IQ, however, so it's unclear how seriously we should take her statements.

Jay Evensen is the senior editorial columnist at the Deseret News. Email him at even@deseretnews.com. For more content, visit his website, jayevensen.com.