One day after waiving a player who lasted three days on their roster, the Utah Jazz signed free agent forward Kendall Pollard on Friday.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals as a senior at Dayton last season. He started 76 games in college with the Flyers, averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists during his four-year college career.

Pollard, who helped Dayton reach the NCAA tournament four straight season went undrafted in this year's NBA draft and participated in the NBA G League Player Invitational in August, according to the NBA.

With his signing, the Utah Jazz roster stands at 20 players. Utah waived guard Torian Graham of Arizona State on Thursday after signing him Monday.

The Jazz must trim their roster to 17 players, including a pair of two-way players, before the start of the regular season. Utah opens the regular season next Wednesday at home against the Denver Nuggets.