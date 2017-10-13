This week's political cartoons focus on President Donald Trump and his travels.

One of those moments captures Trump tossing paper towels to those in need after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico — like he was shooting a basketball.

President Trump throws paper towels into the crowd at a Hurricane Maria relief event in Puerto Rico https://t.co/FLHYyPsaLD — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2017

Another moment riffs on a statement Trump made in an interview with Forbes magazine earlier this week, where he challenged Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to an IQ test.

The statement came after news broke that Tillerson had called Trump a "moron" earlier this year after meeting with some members of Trump's national security team. According to NBC News, Tillerson was considering resigning from his position at the time as a result of some disagreements at the White House.

"I think it's fake news," Trump said in the interview, according to The Washington Post. "But if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win."

Check out the political cartoons below on Trump, Tillerson, and more.