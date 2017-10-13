THE BASICS

BYU (1-5) at Mississippi State (3-2)

THE BASICS

Saturday, 10 a.m. MDT

Davis Wade Stadium (61,337)

Athletic turf Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

SEC Network channel guide, On Comcast: Ch. 286/785 HD; on DirecTV: Ch. 611; Dish: Ch. 404); Google Fiber: Ch. 216

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM

Weather: Sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s

Live stream: Watch ESPN

THE STAKES

For Mississippi State . . . The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from two straight losses to Georgia and Auburn.

For BYU . . . The Cougars are riding a five-game losing streak and trying to avoid their first six-game losing streak, and first six-game losing streak, since 1968.

THE TRENDS

For Mississippi State. . . The Bulldogs, under coach Dan Mullen, are 57-4 when leading at halftime and 58-2 when leading at the end of the third quarter. MSU is 34-7 against non-SEC opponents under Mullen.

For BYU . . . The Cougars are 6-6 all-time against current SEC opponents. Two of those victories came at Mississippi State (2001) and Ole Miss (2011).

THE EDGE

Mississippi State will win if . . . The Bulldogs force turnovers and control both lines of scrimmage.

BYU will win if . . . The Cougars can score defensive touchdowns, figure out a way to sustain drives and avoid turnovers.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State quarterback: Fitzgerald has completed 70 of 132 passes of 783 yards with five interceptions and eight touchdowns. He has rushed 54 times for 343 yards and five touchdowns.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU's run game vs. Mississippi State’s front seven: The Cougar offense is expected to rely on running back Ula Tolutau, who is averaging 45 rushing per game. The Bulldog defense is allowing 150 yards per game on the ground.

QUOTABLE

"The turnovers have hurt (BYU). One of the things you've got to look at is they've had some self-inflicted errors. Take away those self-inflicted errors, and they don't struggle. What if they show up here and they don't have any self-inflicted errors?”

— Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen

“We’re looking forward to the game and trying to get this thing turned around. Hopefully it happens this weekend.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake

NEXT UP

BYU travels to East Carolina while Mississippi State hosts Kentucky next Saturday.

BYU SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time/result

Aug. 26 Portland State W, 20-6

Sept. 2 vs. Louisiana State L, 27-0

Sept. 9 Utah L, 19-13

Sept. 16 Wisconsin L, 40-6

Sept. 29 at Utah State L, 40-24

Oct. 6 Boise State L, 24-7

Oct. 14 at Mississippi State 10 a.m.

Oct. 21 at East Carolina 5 p.m.

Oct. 28 San Jose State TBA

Nov. 4 at Fresno State TBA

Nov. 10 at UNLV 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 UMass 1 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Hawaii 7 p.m.

All times Mountain