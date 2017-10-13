A Baltimore middle school choir’s cover of Andra Day’s "Rise Up" went viral this week, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore choir director Kenyatta Hardison shared a live video of her students singing the song so parents could catch a glimpse.

The video was later picked up by ChoirBuzz, a Facebook page that shares choral news and videos and has since garnered 7.5 million views with 180,000 shares.

Watch the “spine-tingling” performance below.

Watch a Baltimore school choir’s spine-tingling performance of... This video of Baltimore’s Cardinal Shehan School’s choir singing Andra Day’s “Rise Up” went viral. You’ll want to turn the sound up on this one. Posted by Washington Post on Thursday, October 12, 2017

Hardison said the video’s virality shocked the school.

More importantly, she told the Baltimore Sun that the video reached people nationwide in ways she couldn’t imagine.

“We got calls from people in the hospital with their cancer treatment about how the kids just gave them hope,” she told the Baltimore Sun. “You had people from Argentina, Puerto Rico, Texas, even from Baltimore City, all over — just heartwarming messages that the kids just inspire them.”

Hardison told WJZ, a CBS affiliate in Baltimore, that the song’s message fits perfectly in today’s society.

“The children are speaking, the children are giving the message, they’re leading us,” Hardison said. “This is part of Baltimore, there is hope, kids with compassion, kids who love and spread peace, who believe in one another.”