Mormon Mentions was full of celebration this week for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lindsey Stirling announced that her “Dancing With the Stars” partner Mark Ballas and wife, BC Jean, will open for her Christmas tour, and Marie Osmond is celebrating her birthday this weekend. On a spiritual note, general auxiliary leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also reflected on the talks that were given at general conference.

Sistas in Zion tweeted about their experience attending Music and the Spoken Word.

Violinist Rob Landes joked about a workout session gone wrong this week:

Just broke the stair master. Too fat or too determined? — Rob Landes (@Rob_Landes) October 11, 2017

Marie Osmond wished her father, George Osmond, a happy birthday on Twitter. George Osmond was born 100 years ago today and passed away Nov. 6, 2007.

Happy Birthday to my Dad and the best Birthday Buddy EVER. 🎂🎈🎉 #IMissYou pic.twitter.com/u6txicsiBi — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) October 13, 2017

Jimmy Osmond gave a shout out to Marie Osmond, who also celebrates her birthday today.

Happy birthday to my beautiful sister @marieosmond I hope you have a wonderful birthday - with love from your little brother pic.twitter.com/Fyb6qdo3qO — Jimmy Osmond (@jimmyosmond) October 13, 2017

Merrill Osmond also sent birthday wishes to his sister.

Happy Birthday to our beautiful sister @marieosmond.... love ya Marie! pic.twitter.com/9Kp4RBPX7A — Merrill Osmond (@merrillosmond) October 13, 2017

Donny Osmond posted a picture of Las Vegas, asking for continued prayers for those who were affected by the shooting on Oct. 1.

Please remember in your prayers today those who are suffering in Las Vegas. Thx @MattGoss for posting this pic. #VegasStrong #PrayForVegas pic.twitter.com/h1zTHcMSs3 — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) October 8, 2017

Jimmer Fredette tweeted about BYU’s mascot Cosmo, who was in a dance video that went viral earlier this week.

Cosmo is the man! https://t.co/be9V8Xmb0L — Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette) October 11, 2017

Lindsey Stirling released her new music video, “Mirage,” earlier this week. The sheet music for the song is available for purchase.

Stirling will also be touring with her “Dancing With the Stars” partner Mark Ballas for her Christmas tour. Together with his wife, BC Jean, is part of an indie duo called "Alexander Jean." The couple will open for Stirling this winter.

Guys!!!! I'm so freakin excited to have @_AlexanderJean_ (@MarkBallas ) opening for me on this Christmas tour. https://t.co/QZCEjCpy1P — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) October 12, 2017

Stuart Edge had fun jazzing up Little Caesar’s pizza with a few gourmet ingredients.

Hi @littlecaesars. @LoganJrChef and I put gourmet ingredients on your 🍕, set up a hidden 🎥, & people tasted.

The reactions are 🔥👌🏼😱

Collab? pic.twitter.com/dkal5ytomJ — Stuart Edge (@stuart_edge) October 12, 2017

Gentri will be performing in Rexburg this weekend.

Elder Dale G. Renlund reflected, in a Facebook post, about the late Elder Robert D. Hales’ devotion to his calling as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

On one occasion, as Elder Robert D Hales was recovering from a prolonged illness, he lobbied the Acting President of the... Posted by Dale G. Renlund on Wednesday, October 11, 2017

In a recent Facebook post, Elder Cook shared his thoughts about humility and forgiveness.

For several months now, I have pondered about what it means to be truly humble and how humility connects us to the... Posted by Quentin L Cook on Sunday, October 8, 2017

A Facebook post from the account of President Henry B. Eyring talked about caring for others and being aware of their physical and spiritual needs. “Go to the rescue to your family and neighbors not just now but over a period of time. Be kind. Don’t help just with their physical needs, but help them with their hearts as much as you can,” he said.

The Lord is watching over us. He is with us.I promise you that if you go in His name to others, you will be not only... Posted by Henry B Eyring on Wednesday, October 11, 2017

A Facebook post on President Russell M. Nelson's account shared the apostle's thoughts on the power of reading The Book of Mormon on a daily basis. “I promise that as you daily immerse yourself in the Book of Mormon, you can be immunized against the evils of the day, including even the gripping plague of pornography and other mind-numbing addictions,” he said.

When I spoke at general conference, I asked three specific questions: First, what would your life be like without the... Posted by Russell M Nelson on Saturday, October 7, 2017

Elder Neil L. Andersen was the concluding speaker for the October 2017 Semiannual General Conference. In a recent Facebook post, Elder Andersen testified again of the inspired nature of the talks given at conference. This video of President Gordon B. Hinckley also shares similar thoughts.

In a Facebook post, Elder David A. Bednar asked members of the LDS Church to remember that their spiritual priorities are just as important as their daily responsibilities.

One of the great challenges each of us faces every day is to not allow the concerns of this world to so dominate our... Posted by David A Bednar on Saturday, October 7, 2017

In a recent Facebook post, Sister Jane B. Bingham's account spoke of uplifting others. “Take a private moment to reflect on your blessings, and then find ways to share them,” she said.

What brings you joy? The sight of your loved ones at the end of a long day? The satisfaction of a job done well? The... Posted by Jean B. Bingham on Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Sister Carol F. McConkie's Facebook post wrote of her experience reviewing messages from general conference before they are distributed by church magazines. In the post, Sister McConkie stated that each paragraph, word and photograph are carefully reviewed.

Twice a year, I have the unique and wonderful privilege to be part of the review process to help bring the prophetic... Posted by Carol F. McConkie on Thursday, October 12, 2017

Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson posed for a photo with her grandson, Ethan, after general conference. During her general conference message, Sister Oscarson spoke about her grandson and how he prays to find someone to serve every day.

At general conference, I mentioned our grandson Ethan, who is 17. He really is an example to me. I was happy he and his... Posted by Bonnie L. Oscarson on Monday, October 9, 2017

During the general women's session of general conference, Sister Neill F. Marriott spoke about drawing closer to the Savior. “Our sins and pride create a breach—or a gap—between us and the font of all love, our Heavenly Father,” she said. “Only the Savior’s Atonement can cleanse us of our sins and close that gap or breach.”

