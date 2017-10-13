The West Coast Conference has named BYU junior Clayton Young the WCC Men’s Runner of the Month for September.

Young, from American Fork, Utah, won the individual title at the prestigious Bill Dellinger Invitational in Springfield, Oregon, while leading the Cougars to the team title. The meet vaulted his team from No. 6 to No. 2 in the USTFCCCA Coaches Poll — the highest ranking in program history — after the Cougars nearly swept the meet that included three teams in the top 10. The team captain won the 8k with a time of 23:42.4, and three of Young’s teammates finished right behind him as BYU secured the top-four spots and first place in the meet.

Young placed fourth in the BYU Autumn Classic, the first meet of the season. He finished the four-mile race with a time of 19:28.2 right behind two of his fellow teammates to secure first place for BYU in the meet.

Also nominated were Mohamed Aziz, San Francisco; Jack Davidson, Santa Clara; and Jake Perrin, Gonzaga.

