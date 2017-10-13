Elder Dallin H. Oaks and Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be speaking at the next Face to Face worldwide broadcast Nov. 19.

In a video shared on Facebook, the apostles said they are looking forward to answering questions from young single adults of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across the world.

“I’m astonished at the places they come from,” said Elder Oaks. “Here’s one from Albania. Another from Australia. One from Texas. And there are other foreign countries that are stated here.”

So far, young single adults have sent in questions that have ranged in topic, including marriage, education and choosing where to live.

“Not only are they full of questions, but it’s very, very important that they understand their role,” Elder Ballard said of young single adults. “Their role in the future of the church is far beyond maybe what they realize today, and so they need to get answers to some of these questions to stay focused on what really matters in life . . . we expect them to rise up and take over direct affairs of the church in the future.”

Elder Oaks and Elder Ballard said they might not have an answer to every question, but that they look forward to meeting with young single adults and encouraging them to move forward with faith.

“We hope you’ll invite all your friends, and those that are not members of the church or that you have a friendship with,” Elder Ballard said. “We’d like to talk to all of the young people we can.”

Young adults can submit questions to Elder Oaks and Elder Ballard before the event on YSAFace2Face.lds.org or by using the hashtag #LDSface2face on social media.