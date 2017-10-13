Here are five movies from various platforms that families may want to consider, as recommended by the Deseret News arts and entertainment department. Because not all are appropriate for younger children, age recommendations are included.

The My Little Pony franchise has gathered quite a following. From young kids to grown men known as bronies, the show has corralled a wide range of fans. To celebrate the recent release of "My Little Pony: The Movie," here are five horse tales for families to consider.

In theaters: 'My Little Pony: The Movie'

Ponyville is in trouble, and only the magical Mane Six can save their hometown against a dark force. In "My Little Pony: The Movie," the Hasbro toys come to life and journey beyond the land of Equstria on a quest to free the town from the Storm King's reign. The series had gained a following among children and adults, according to Parent Previews. Although the website cautions about frightening bad guys and their minions, it is noted that the movie is "full to bursting with moments of trust and friendship" with pals that "look out for each other, are willing to forgive and are always happy to invite someone new into their circle." Josh Terry of the Deseret News gave the movie 1½ stars out of 4.

Netflix: 'The Man from Snowy River'

In 1880s Australia, a young man takes a job at a cattle ranch in an effort to save his family farm after his father dies. Common Sense Media praised the cinematography and horse sequences of the "charming and feel-good film, especially for audiences who like stories about self-starting young heroes who don't let their perceived station in life get in the way of their ambition or their sense of duty." The 1982 film has a 80 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Amazon Video: 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'

C.S. Lewis' centaurs are honorable creatures, half-horse, half-human that make a formidable army and loyal servants. In this first movie, Philip is not only King Edmund's horse, he is also a fierce warrior for Narnia. The Dove Foundation praised the film for teaching that evil should be proactively fought against, stating the movie "is one of the most entertaining and inspiring fantasy/adventures for the family to hit the big screen in a long time.” The website also cautioned parents, saying, “Due to the lengthy battle scenes and other life-and-death issues, parents of very young children are encouraged to see the film first.” The website awarded the film its Dove Approved seal for ages 12 and older

Amazon Video: 'National Velvet'

This Academy Award-winning movie based on a book features Elizabeth Taylor as a young girl who is trained by a former jockey to compete in England's Grand National Sweepstakes. The 1935 movie "captured the spirit of the novel, and both it and the book are highly enjoyable and moving" that is "suspenseful and inspiring and will be especially entertaining to horse lovers," according to Common Sense Media. The website recommended the film for viewers ages 10 and older and awarded the film 5 stars out of 5.

Netflix: 'Racing Stripes'

Talking animals abound in this movie about a zebra named Stripes who has dreams of becoming a race horse. Stripes races to achieve the goal with the help of her misfit, barnyard friends and a teenage girl. "A movie touchstone is the way it treats the issues of tolerance and prejudice," according to Plugged In. The website noted the film will captivate young children and awarded the film 3½ out of 5 stars.

