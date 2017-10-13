SALT LAKE CITY — The Force is strong with this one.

Fitness company Onnit recently produced a line of Star Wars-themed gym equipment items that will make you into a strong Jedi in no time, according to Fast Company.

“Any Star Wars superfans hoping to make their body less Jabba the Hutt-like now have a particularly on-brand way to do so,” Fast Company reported.

Onnit’s line of products include Darth Vader kettlebells, Death Star slam balls and a yoga mat that looks like Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

“The perfect combination of both functionality and style, Onnit has created fitness equipment for Padawan and Master alike,” Onnit said on its website.

Prices are varied. The Han Solo mat goes for $64.95 (plus tax) and the Death Star slam ball sells for $74.95 (plus tax).

There are three kettlebells. Darth Vaders cost $199.95 (plus tax), Stormtroopers are $179.95 (plus tax) and Boba Fetts cost $149.95 (plus tax).

The gear lineup is available for preorder.

Onnit told comicbook.com that preorders will likely ship by the end of November.

“Even if you aren’t into working out, you have to admit those kettlebells look awesome. You could get them as a decoration in hopes that they would eventually inspire you to start working out,” comicbook.com stated.