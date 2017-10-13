A California couple survived six hours in a pool as wildfires burned around their neighborhood this week, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Jan Pascoe and her husband, John, were trapped in the wildfires, worrying about what would happen to themselves and their neighborhood.

Then they remembered their neighbor’s pool. They called a 911 dispatcher, who told the couple to “get anywhere safe,” the paper reported.

John tested out the pool’s temperature before jumping in. His wife joined him moments later.

“They submerged themselves in the blackened, debris-filled water. They had grabbed T-shirts to hold over their faces to protect themselves from embers when they surfaced for air,” the paper reported.

And “to stay warm, they held each other. They stood back to back. They spoke about their deep love for each other and their family,” according to The Times.

Wildfires continue to burn across Northern California. At least 31 people have died, which makes it the deadliest week for wildfires in California’s history, NPR reported.

Officials warned that death numbers are likely to rise.

"We're moving into a recovery phase," Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano said. "That is the reality part of it."