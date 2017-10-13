Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 13.

Police, nurses form new policy for hospitals

Salt Lake City police and a group of nurses worked together to pen new guidelines for how police interact with hospitals, according to the Deseret News.

The policies are a response to this summer’s controversial incident between a Salt Lake City police officer and University of Utah Hospital nurse Alex Wubbels, who was arrested “after she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient without a warrant,” the Deseret News reported.

No written policy existed before the incident.

Now, hospital personnel drafted a new policy that will "ensure the positive interaction we see daily, monthly and yearly between law enforcement and nursing professionals,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said in a statement.

Aimee McLean, president of Utah Nurses Association, worked with the Valley Police Alliance to draft the bill.

"The intent of the plan is that nurses will not leave the hospital in handcuffs because they’re protecting their patients," she said.

Rocky Mountain Power scam

Rocky Mountain Power has warned customers of a phone scam from frauds pretending to be representatives of the company, the Deseret News reported.

Consumers receive calls from these fake representatives, who say that the customer is behind on their latest bill. Scammers often threaten to shut down the service if the bill isn’t paid, the Deseret News reported.

Older customers and businesses are most at risk, said Tiffany Erickson, spokeswoman for Rocky Mountain Power.

She also said some customers fell for the scam.

"Some of the scammers are able to mimic our systems, so they sound like Rocky Mountain Power," she explained. "They sometimes have recordings that say that this is (the) utility."

LDS Church to translate scripture into 34 languages

The LDS Church said this week that it plans to translate its scriptures into 34 different languages, the Deseret News reported.

The church also announced a new process for translating languages.

In a letter, the LDS Church said, “a new process will allow individuals to study draft portions of translations prior to publication of final translations, which means members will have earlier access to the scriptures in their language.”

The LDS Church said the online release for languages begins Nov. 30. There will also be printed versions of the translations.

Languages included in the translation of the Book of Mormon include Burmese, Efik, Georgian, Navajo, Pohnpeian, Sesotho and Tshiluba.

U.S. backing out of United Nation's cultural agency

The United States announced Thursday that it plans to quit the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization — the United Nation’s cultural agency — according to Reuters.

Israel similarly said it plans to quit. Both countries cited “anti-Israeli bias” as the reason for leaving, Reuters reported.

The United States currently provides one-fifth of the funding for the organization.

This “is a major blow for the Paris-based organisation, founded after World War Two to help protect cultural and natural heritage around the world,” according to Reuters.

